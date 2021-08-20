Bedford High launches new nursing program partnership with Lourdes University

BEDFORD, Mich. (WTVG) - Bedford High School is launching a new program to help jumpstart the nursing careers of prospective healthcare providers. The new program brings the school’s career tech education curriculum to 14, the largest assortment of opportunities in the country, according to Superintendent Dr. Carl Shultz.

The new program is a direct nursing admission program where students will apply after their freshman year in high school and if accepted, as juniors, will be admitted into the program, and as seniors, can begin taking clinical nursing classes, with the potential to shave an entire year off of college.

“So this isn’t the typical AP program where you earn college credit,” explains Dr. Shultz. “You are actually in the nursing program if you qualify...so amazing program, it’s a fast-paced start for our students in an industry that really needs assistance, and job growth is coming down the road so we’re really excited about these opportunities.”

The district is also in Phase 2 of their 2018, $35 million bond project, currently working on giving a complete makeover to three Bedford City Schools.

“Three of our buildings are getting a full makeover,” says Shultz. “So new gymnasiums, new air conditioning being added to every building, new windows, new doors, great security upgrades, so it’s a really exciting time to be coming back to in-person learning in Bedford.”

Shultz says they are hoping to retain the optional mask requirements, and are excited to see the smiles and the faces again, but will of course make adjustments according to the state guidelines.

