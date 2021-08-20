City of Toledo has concerns over census data

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As reported the census data for the City of Toledo shows that the population is down over 5%, but now city officials are seeking to challenge the results.

“The census data is so important for cities across America. Basically it impacts your federal funding for the next decade, so it’s really important to get an accurate count,” says Ignazio Messina, the Director of Communications for the City of Toledo.

“There is a reasonable argument to be made given the pandemic and everything that happened with the Census over the course of the count to make that challenge next year.”

According to Toledo Lucas County Count Census, the pandemic took a toll on how the census count was conducted.

“All businesses had to shut down including the US Census Bureau. We had to come up with some creative ways in order to get the message out,” says Deborah Barnett, the Toledo Lucas County Complete Count Census Coordinator.

“There was going to be some challenges without the pandemic. One of the sub committee was the Hard-To-Count sub committee. We had to come up with some really different strategies and outreach to different segments of the community... Because there is a lack of trust in government. When you say US Census and its getting information mailed to your home, some people really think its going to be used against them and not for them.”

The Census Bureau says after releasing the census results they further check the data and compare it to other ways of measuring population.

