Crisis intervention training a focus for law enforcement

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County recently finished crisis intervention training for 28 officers from 13 different departments.

The program seeks to bridge the gap between police response and mental health care – an alliance that can be the basis for developing and implementing safer, proactive methods for resolving crisis situations.

Since 2001, more than 1,266 individuals have been CIT trained in Lucas County. CIT provides training and education to law enforcement officers to assist them in managing crisis events when they, as first responders, encounter individuals who are experiencing behavioral health crises due to a mental illness or substance abuse.

