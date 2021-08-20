Traffic
Blissfield senior
Family and friends hope to make a unique tribute to Blissfield senior

By Tricia Ennis
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG) - An effort is underway to provide a unique tribute to a Blissfield student who died in a car crash over the weekend.

17-year-old Trent Freudenberg will be laid to rest on Saturday. Those who knew him want to toast his life using his favorite beverage: Red Bull energy drinks.

After an effort to convince the beverage company to provide hundreds of cans of the drink for the funeral failed to take off, a local business owner stepped in to help out. Stefano, the owner of Lena’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant in Blissfield made a call to a friend and was able to 10 cases (240 cans) of Red Bull.

Those behind the effort say their goal is to get 300 cans before tomorrow and they’re asking anyone who wants to help out to bring their donations to 1Mosaic Church at 409 Depot Street in Blissfield tonight.

