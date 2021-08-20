Family and friends hope to make a unique tribute to Blissfield senior

BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG) - An effort is underway to provide a unique tribute to a Blissfield student who died in a car crash over the weekend.

17-year-old Trent Freudenberg will be laid to rest on Saturday. Those who knew him want to toast his life using his favorite beverage: Red Bull energy drinks.

After an effort to convince the beverage company to provide hundreds of cans of the drink for the funeral failed to take off, a local business owner stepped in to help out. Stefano, the owner of Lena’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant in Blissfield made a call to a friend and was able to 10 cases (240 cans) of Red Bull.

Those behind the effort say their goal is to get 300 cans before tomorrow and they’re asking anyone who wants to help out to bring their donations to 1Mosaic Church at 409 Depot Street in Blissfield tonight.

We gave @redbull 24 hours to respond but haven’t heard back. It’s ok. We are gonna make it happen. Stefano has got us started with a huge donation. If anyone else wants to donate some cans of Redbull you can drop them off at 1Mosaic church or at 409 Depot St. tonight #trentstrong — Lon Smith (@lonsmith49228) August 20, 2021

