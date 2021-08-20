Four from Swanton area charged in Capitol breach

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New video from the January 6th Capitol riot continues to be released as more charges are filed. Now they’re coming close to home.

Four people from the Swanton area are now facing federal charges for being part of the group that went inside on that fateful day. In court filings, a few of them say they were let in.

Modern technology has made the investigation easier for FBI agents trying to determine who entered the US Capitol on January 6th.

For example images clearly show Swanton area residents Gabriel Burress, Madison Pettie, Jodi Wilson and her son Cole Temple inside the Capitol that day. Wilson and Temple’s neighbor was surprised to hear about the charges.

“That surprises me because we’re all good neighbors. We all get along together,” said Alfredo Figueroa, the neighbor of Wilson and Temple.

All four are charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and demonstrating in a capitol building.

Figueroa remembers watching the whole thing unfold on live television.

“I’m ashamed. And embarrassed about it. I cannot believe they would do such a thing like that,” said Figueroa

FBI agents were tipped off to all 4. Phone records were subpoenaed. All of their phones pinged towers within the area of the Capitol interior. Social media and BMV photos were then matched with security camera footage inside the Capitol.

All 4 admitted to going inside when confronted by FBI agents earlier this month.

In court filings Burress told agents he followed the crowd to the Capitol steps and was pushed into the building. Pettit says she went in after the gates holding people back in front of them were moved. Wilson told agents a police officer let her in and told her she could go in. Temple said he went in during the second wave and said it appeared law enforcement were letting people in.

13abc visited all of their homes Friday morning. None of them answered. A few family members told us they had no comment. Each will be back in court later this month.

These cases will eventually be tried in the District of Columbia but for now, they’ll appear in court here.

None of the court filings mention of the defendants causing any damage. Each said they were only in there for 10-15 minutes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.