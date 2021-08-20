Group raising money for infant and toddler swimming lessons
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family is trying to turn a tragedy into a way to help others. In May, 2-year-old Logan Grace died in a drowning accident in Lucas County.
Because of Logan is a charitable group that hopes to support young children in their enrollment in Infant Swimming Resource lessons.
The group is selling t-shirts at this link, with money going to help support the infant and toddler swimming lessons. Monetary donations can be made directly by emailing becauseoflogan@gmail.com.
As of Friday morning, more than 250 t-shirts have been sold, with $6,240 raised.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.