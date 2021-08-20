Group raising money for infant and toddler swimming lessons

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local family is trying to turn a tragedy into a way to help others. In May, 2-year-old Logan Grace died in a drowning accident in Lucas County.

Because of Logan is a charitable group that hopes to support young children in their enrollment in Infant Swimming Resource lessons.

The group is selling t-shirts at this link, with money going to help support the infant and toddler swimming lessons. Monetary donations can be made directly by emailing becauseoflogan@gmail.com.

As of Friday morning, more than 250 t-shirts have been sold, with $6,240 raised.

