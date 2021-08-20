Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Indiana man wanted on felony warrants lead Findlay Police on high-speed chase

Findlay Police
Findlay Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - An Indiana man wanted on felony warrants was arrested in Findlay after he led police on a high-speed chase through city streets on Thursday night.

Findlay Police attempted to stop a 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle at 11:18 p.m. for not having a tail light. The motorcyclist fled from officers, leading them on a three-mile pursuit from the 2100 block of N. Main St. to the 9500 block of US 224 west, where the motorcycle stalled.

The motorcyclist was identified as Dustin Wright, of Syracuse, Ind. During the pursuit, Wright failed to stop at numerous stop signs and red lights and reached speeds in excess of 80 mph.

Wright was arrested for failure to comply and cited for lighted lights at night, driving under suspension, and defective exhaust. He was also found to have felony warrants out for him in Indiana.

Wright is incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Sylvania native indicted on felony charges in Stone Foltz hazing death
Shots fired in Sylvania Township neighborhood
Police investigate shots fired at homes and cars in Sylvania Township
Two people were taken into police custody on Thursday after a SWAT team investigated a Toledo...
Two men in police custody after SWAT raid
Department of Agriculture investigating after accident at Cedar Point.
Cedar Point announces temporary closure of Top Thrill Dragster after injury
Hotel shutdown
Fire Marshal shuts down hotel for multiple life safety issues

Latest News

Panthers
Maumee requiring masks for returning students, staff
Swanton residents at Jan. 6 riots
Swanton residents Jodi Lynn Wilson and Cole Temple are seen inside the U.S. Capitol Building...
Swanton residents charged in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
Pride weekend returns to streets of Toledo
Pride weekend returns to streets of Toledo