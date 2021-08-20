Indiana man wanted on felony warrants lead Findlay Police on high-speed chase

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - An Indiana man wanted on felony warrants was arrested in Findlay after he led police on a high-speed chase through city streets on Thursday night.

Findlay Police attempted to stop a 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle at 11:18 p.m. for not having a tail light. The motorcyclist fled from officers, leading them on a three-mile pursuit from the 2100 block of N. Main St. to the 9500 block of US 224 west, where the motorcycle stalled.

The motorcyclist was identified as Dustin Wright, of Syracuse, Ind. During the pursuit, Wright failed to stop at numerous stop signs and red lights and reached speeds in excess of 80 mph.

Wright was arrested for failure to comply and cited for lighted lights at night, driving under suspension, and defective exhaust. He was also found to have felony warrants out for him in Indiana.

Wright is incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.