Local firefighter assisting Mississippi with COVID patients

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Allison Armstrong is a Toledo Firefighter, but she is also part of a DMAT Team (Disaster Medical Assistance Team) that responds to federal disasters.

Her team has been deployed to Jackson, Mississippi, where hospitals have so many COVID patients they’ve run out of beds.

“I don’t want to say that we’re the last line of defense, but we’re toward the end..when they ask for federal assistance, that means that they’ve exhausted their resources,” says Armstrong.

Armstrong is working in a tent set up for overflow COVID patients outside the hospital. The majority of the patients she is caring for are unvaccinated. “My initial reaction is heartbreak. I had hoped that we would have been past this point by now. And for me it’s really hard to see all these people that are still sick, still being hospitalized with a vaccine being available.”

While there are now plenty of physical resources like PPE and medicine, the human toll it’s taking is overwhelming. “You have to have negative air pressure rooms. You have to wear full PPE which includes gowns N95 respirator or above respiratory protection. Gloves Glasses face shields All that stuff is very hot to wear, it’s very tiring. I think everybody is just exhausted.”

And yet Mississippi is weeks into its COVID surge while Ohio is just starting to see its wave it. “It’s unbelievable to me when we’re at this point - when we have such good health care in this country - is on the verge of collapse.”

Armstrong and her team are due back home next week.

