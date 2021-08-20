Man seriously injured during Thursday morning crash on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 47-year-old Toledo man was seriously injured when he crashed his vehicle Thursday morning on Dorr St.

Witnesses told Toledo Police they saw William Dorsey Jr. accelerate quickly and slumped over the wheel of his Polaris Slingshot from a red light on Dorr at Lawrence. Dorsey’s vehicle then veered across the westbound lanes and squarely hit a utility pole. He was unconscious when Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel arrived.

Rescuers performed CPR on Dorsey and transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hospital staff found heroin on Dorsey’s person during treatment.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

