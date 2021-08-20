Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man seriously injured during Thursday morning crash on Dorr Street

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 47-year-old Toledo man was seriously injured when he crashed his vehicle Thursday morning on Dorr St.

Witnesses told Toledo Police they saw William Dorsey Jr. accelerate quickly and slumped over the wheel of his Polaris Slingshot from a red light on Dorr at Lawrence. Dorsey’s vehicle then veered across the westbound lanes and squarely hit a utility pole. He was unconscious when Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel arrived.

Rescuers performed CPR on Dorsey and transported him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hospital staff found heroin on Dorsey’s person during treatment.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Sylvania native indicted on felony charges in Stone Foltz hazing death
Shots fired in Sylvania Township neighborhood
Police investigate shots fired at homes and cars in Sylvania Township
Two people were taken into police custody on Thursday after a SWAT team investigated a Toledo...
Two men in police custody after SWAT raid
Department of Agriculture investigating after accident at Cedar Point.
Cedar Point announces temporary closure of Top Thrill Dragster after injury
Hotel shutdown
Fire Marshal shuts down hotel for multiple life safety issues

Latest News

New "Case" wing
St. Francis launching new science wing
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Armed robbery suspect struck by gunfire from homeowner, taken to hospital
Emmy's Kitchen raises money for Blissfield teen
Bakery raises more than $2,500 for Blissfield student’s memorial fund
Emmy's Kitchen raises money for Blissfield teen
Donut proceeds for teen killed in crash