Maumee requiring masks for returning students, staff

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The day before students in Maumee were scheduled to return to school, the school district updated its requirements to make all students and staff wear masks and facial coverings inside buildings.

Students began returning to Maumee classrooms on Friday. An email on Thursday from superintendent Todd Cramer laid out the details of the mask rules.

Students and staff were already required to wear masks on school transportation.

The email from Cramer does not list a date when the mask requirement will be revisited, saying that masks and other health and safety protocols “will remain in place beginning (Friday) and until further notice.”

Cramer said exceptions can be made “on occasion such as when students can space 6 feet apart for an activity or lesson, or for staff when they can maintain 6 feet of space during instruction.”

