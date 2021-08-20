Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Maumee requiring masks for returning students, staff

Panthers
Panthers(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The day before students in Maumee were scheduled to return to school, the school district updated its requirements to make all students and staff wear masks and facial coverings inside buildings.

Students began returning to Maumee classrooms on Friday. An email on Thursday from superintendent Todd Cramer laid out the details of the mask rules.

Students and staff were already required to wear masks on school transportation.

The email from Cramer does not list a date when the mask requirement will be revisited, saying that masks and other health and safety protocols “will remain in place beginning (Friday) and until further notice.”

Cramer said exceptions can be made “on occasion such as when students can space 6 feet apart for an activity or lesson, or for staff when they can maintain 6 feet of space during instruction.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Sylvania native indicted on felony charges in Stone Foltz hazing death
Shots fired in Sylvania Township neighborhood
Police investigate shots fired at homes and cars in Sylvania Township
Two people were taken into police custody on Thursday after a SWAT team investigated a Toledo...
Two men in police custody after SWAT raid
Department of Agriculture investigating after accident at Cedar Point.
Cedar Point announces temporary closure of Top Thrill Dragster after injury
Hotel shutdown
Fire Marshal shuts down hotel for multiple life safety issues

Latest News

Clay High School
Oregon City Schools requiring masks for all students, staff
Coping with Back to School Anxiety in a pandemic How parents and students can overcome
A third of families say their kids are dealing with anxiety and depression
Toledo Public Schools cancels its 2020-21 fall sports season.
Keeping kids safe in the classroom
FILE
Ohio lawmaker to introduce bill that would ban schools from mandating masks