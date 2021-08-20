New advanced science wing coming to St. Francis de Sales High School

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s St. Francis de Sales High School has been working hard this summer, giving their science wing a facelift. Students will return to school after Labor Day with the completion of “Case,” the Center for Advanced Explorations. Father Newman says the faculty worked to rediscover the needs of the students and facilities and made the decision to revamp their science wings and the way they were teaching the subject.

The wing hadn’t been updated since 1980 and covers about 7,800 square feet. With the help of Promedica’s grant funding, it will now include a human performance lab with metabolic carts, typically seen in colleges, where students can get real bodily measurements.

“We gutted our science wing, built these large classroom labs so our students could come in and not only learn from lecture and collaborative work but move right into experiments and hands-on learning,” Newman explains.

And the wing is not only going to serve the Knights. The school is looking to partner with outside schools that are interested in using the facility, too.

Besides the wing, faculty is happy to report the all-male college prep students soared in their AP exams, successfully passing the majority of exams they took over 20 subject areas.

“It’s a testament to the beauty of our community here,” says Father Alan Zobler, math instructor at St. Francis. “We’ve got some really caring and compassionate faculty who excel both with their content and also in the ways in which they teach and instruct, drawing out the very best from the students they have in front of them.”

