New Principal, New Portable Classrooms at PHS

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of new things happening at Perrysburg High School this year. The school now has six portable classrooms and a new principal.

School leaders say the portable classrooms were needed more than ever to deal with the overflow of kids in the district. Last year, more than a half dozen teachers had to use a cart and teach in random classrooms because they just didn’t have the room.

The new portable classrooms are located right next to the high school. It will also help with social distancing during the pandemic.

“Last year we had 9 teachers that had to use a cart, and they would push it around with all their teaching materials on it as other teachers had lunch or planning periods,” says James Mapus, Director of Operations at Perrysburg schools. “They were able to use the classroom, so this gives teachers a place they can have all of their things. "

Aaron Cookson is also joining the staff as the new Perrysburg High School principal. He’s no stranger to the community. Cookson did his student teaching at the school and held other positions over the years.

“I was fortunate enough to get hired as the Spanish teacher,” says Cookson. “And I taught here and coached basketball and baseball for 10 years.”

