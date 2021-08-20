Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

New Principal, New Portable Classrooms at PHS

The district is excited about more space and new leadership
The district is excited about more space and new leadership.
The district is excited about more space and new leadership.(free to use)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of new things happening at Perrysburg High School this year. The school now has six portable classrooms and a new principal.

School leaders say the portable classrooms were needed more than ever to deal with the overflow of kids in the district. Last year, more than a half dozen teachers had to use a cart and teach in random classrooms because they just didn’t have the room.

The new portable classrooms are located right next to the high school. It will also help with social distancing during the pandemic.

“Last year we had 9 teachers that had to use a cart, and they would push it around with all their teaching materials on it as other teachers had lunch or planning periods,” says James Mapus, Director of Operations at Perrysburg schools. “They were able to use the classroom, so this gives teachers a place they can have all of their things. "

Aaron Cookson is also joining the staff as the new Perrysburg High School principal. He’s no stranger to the community. Cookson did his student teaching at the school and held other positions over the years.

“I was fortunate enough to get hired as the Spanish teacher,” says Cookson. “And I taught here and coached basketball and baseball for 10 years.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Sylvania native indicted on felony charges in Stone Foltz hazing death
Swanton residents are seen inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots in...
Swanton residents charged in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
Shots fired in Sylvania Township neighborhood
Police investigate shots fired at homes and cars in Sylvania Township
The sign reads "Build the wall" and "God help us."
‘Build the Wall’ straw bale sign sparks controversy in Gibsonburg
Two people were taken into police custody on Thursday after a SWAT team investigated a Toledo...
Two men in police custody after SWAT raid

Latest News

Protecting kids in the buildings
Protecting kids in the school buildings
Panthers
Maumee requiring masks for returning students, staff
Clay High School
Oregon City Schools requiring masks for all students, staff
Coping with Back to School Anxiety in a pandemic How parents and students can overcome
A third of families say their kids are dealing with anxiety and depression