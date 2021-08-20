Ohio redistricting commission launches website to answer your questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio is losing a seat in the United States House of Representatives, following the release of data from the US Census. That means it’s time for the arduous task of redrawing the district lines in the state. Redistricting can be confusing to anyone not directly involved and can spark a fair amount of debate and controversy. Now, there’s a place where you can find answers and learn how to submit your own arguments.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission launched a website that provides information on its members and meetings, as well as resources on the current district maps and the laws governing redistricting in Ohio. It even has a section where you can watch commission meetings if you are unable to attend.

Finally, the website provides information on how you can provide testimony to the commission, either in person or in writing.

