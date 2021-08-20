Away from the chaos, Toledoans work to aid Afghan refugees

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the mass evacuation occurring in Afghanistan US Together, an organization that works to coordinate, organize, and initiate services to refugees and immigrants, is working to provide asylum for those fleeing the war-torn country.

“I’m sure they are feeling threatened. Probably they don’t know day by day or moment by moment what is going to happen to them. That is why they are throwing their kids, just to make sure maybe their kids survive,” says Corine Dehabey, the Program Director of US Together in Toledo.

“We are advocating big time to have them come here to the Unites States. We are advocating on behalf of humanity,” says Dehaney. “We work with the state department and our national organizations who are working day and night advocating on behalf of the people there.”

Dehabey says they are uncertain on when the refugees might arrive, but the organization is already prepared.

“We provide from A to Z services and it is really heavy work. We enroll them in English, employment, the kids in school, medical assessment. Just name it.”

While US Together does a lot for refugees, it cannot do it alone. The organization is seeking help from the community.

“We need landlords to work with us to help us find places for the people. The rent is going to be paid, because the government gives stipends to the refugees.”

She says there also ways that anyone can get involved.

“By volunteering, providing mentorship to them. Simple, taking them to their appointments, because when they first come here they don’t have transportation.”

According to President Biden the events in Afghanistan are rapidly evolving while US Military work to provide assistance to eligible civilians.

To volunteer or find out more information about US Together in Toledo

