Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Reports: FDA working to give Pfizer vaccine full approval Monday

The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose...
The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.(Source: CNN)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.

The Times’ sources say regulators were trying to finish the approval by Friday but they were still working through paperwork and negotiating with the company. They also say the date could slide back even further should more complications arise.

The FDA had recently set a deadline of Labor Day to give the vaccine approval.

The agency updated its emergency authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna last week to allow for third doses for some immunocompromised people.

The FDA denied a request from the Times for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Sylvania native indicted on felony charges in Stone Foltz hazing death
Swanton residents are seen inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots in...
Swanton residents charged in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
Shots fired in Sylvania Township neighborhood
Police investigate shots fired at homes and cars in Sylvania Township
The sign reads "Build the wall" and "God help us."
‘Build the Wall’ straw bale sign sparks controversy in Gibsonburg
Two people were taken into police custody on Thursday after a SWAT team investigated a Toledo...
Two men in police custody after SWAT raid

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
ft
Metropark Meetup: Anniversary of battle of Fallen Timbers
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans -- and Afghan helpers