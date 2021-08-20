Toledo Pride Weekend underway after multi-faith service

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After celebrating through a computer screen in 2020, Toledo’s Pride weekend is officially back in the streets.

The festivities began Thursday night with a multi-faith worship service. Dozens gathered outside of the First Unitarian Church for what organizers called an affirmation of the LGBTQ+ community as people of faith by people of faith.

The Buddhist, Christian, Jewish and Unitarian faiths were just some religions represented Thursday night. Equality Toledo Executive Director Sheena Barnes was the service’s keynote speaker.

“This is important to show that we have people in all communities. We want to welcome them any way we can during pride week.”

Toledo’s celebrations don’t happen in June during Pride Month.

Instead, they happen during this weekend in August each year to give people the chance to explore events in other communities throughout the region. The multi-faith service has become a natural welcome to the weekend over the years.

“We are just so happy to again have pride once again to create welcoming spaces, to see our friends and loved ones again, and to enjoy being out, loud and proud.”

This year is a little different compared to previous Toledo Pride celebrations. For starters, there’s no parade downtown this weekend. A combination of downtown construction and COVID-19 concerns ruled that out.

The main event is Saturday at Promenade Park.

The Live at the Park event features drag shows, live music, food and drinks.

It’s an all-day, sold-out event at Promenade Park featuring live music, food, drinks, and drag shows from 12-8 p.m. People must have tickets to attend the sold-out celebration. Attendees are also spread out over three sessions to reduce the size of the crowd while giving as many people the chance to attend.

“I know that it’s different this year and people won’t all get to come in for one big celebration,” said Toledo City Councilmember Nick Komives. . But it’s still a big opportunity to commune and see entertainment and just be excited to celebrate all the good things about LGBT people that make Toledo great.”

The Pride festivities continue Sunday with the featured Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl. From 2-5 p.m., people can take advantage of special food and drink specials at participating bars or restaurants on Adams Street. A new kids area will also be set up from 2-5 p.m. at the corner of Adams and 14th Street.

