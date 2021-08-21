8/21: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Lucas County has been one of very few spots to see rain this afternoon, though isolated storms are possible again Sunday afternoon -- and the heat/humidity will stick around for a few more days at least. We’ve already recorded 22 days of the 90s this year, and we could very well add days 23-27 this coming week. As highs finally dip toward next weekend, scattered storm chances will increase... keep an eye on the forecast if you’re heading to Bash on the Bay Wednesday/Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.