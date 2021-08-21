Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Car crashes into Toledo home

House on S. Detroit smashed
A car ran into a Toledo house early Saturday morning
A car ran into a Toledo house early Saturday morning(Toledo Fire and Rescue)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle crashed into a Toledo house early Saturday morning.

Officials say that just before two in the morning, the driver went off the road and ran into the house.

It happened in the 4500 block of South Detroit Ave.

Thankfully, no one was in the home at the time, and the driver was not hurt.

The crash is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swanton residents are seen inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots in...
Swanton residents charged in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
Two people were shot at the intersection of Austin and Elm, The Toledo Blade reported Friday...
Two teens shot in central Toledo
The sign reads "Build the wall" and "God help us."
‘Build the Wall’ straw bale sign sparks controversy in Gibsonburg
Hotel shutdown
Fire Marshal shuts down hotel for multiple life safety issues
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Armed robbery suspect struck by gunfire from homeowner, taken to hospital

Latest News

Contact tracers are once again dealing with a surge in call volume and workload as COVID-19...
Increasing COVID-19 cases means more calls for contact tracers
2 teens shot in Toledo's Polish Village
2 teens shot in Toledo's Polish Village
Contact tracing frustrations
Contact tracing frustrations
Findlay football
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday Week 1