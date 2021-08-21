Car crashes into Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle crashed into a Toledo house early Saturday morning.

Officials say that just before two in the morning, the driver went off the road and ran into the house.

It happened in the 4500 block of South Detroit Ave.

Thankfully, no one was in the home at the time, and the driver was not hurt.

The crash is currently under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.