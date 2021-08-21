Increasing COVID-19 cases means more calls for contact tracers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, so are wait times on phone lines.

Contact tracers are once again dealing with a surge in call volume and workload as cases rise across the country.

Mariah Downing lives in Fulton County, Ohio. She began showing symptoms of the virus on Saturday. By Monday, she tested positive.

Wednesday she got a call from a contact tracer. Her call disconnected before she could get anywhere. She called back, but couldn’t get through to speak to someone.

She did get through on Thursday, only to be placed on hold for an hour and disconnected. She went through the same hour-plus cycle later that day.

“Especially when you’re not feeling good, it can be really frustrating,” Downing said.

Many health departments across Ohio and the U.S. have transitioned from having staff conduct contact tracing to outsourcing the duty. Third-party contractors have taken a load off short-staffed and overworked health departments.

The case volume right now in Ohio is at early November and February levels, meaning contact tracers haven’t been this busy in months.

But on Friday, Downing finally received a call. She was set on getting through to the contact tracers to get an official excuse from them to send to her family’s employer and school.

She wants people to know that if you get the virus, expect that phone call still from a contact tracer, and expect some waiting.

“You don’t have a lot of energy,” Downing said. “You feel like you’re just sitting and waiting on the phone when you could be taking a nap or doing something that makes you feel better than being stressed about not having the things that you need.”

