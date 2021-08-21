Traffic
One person recovering after stabbing at Findlay bar

It happened early Saturday morning at the Ole Stoney Ledge.
Arrested for allegedly stabbing someone at the Ole Stoney Ledge in Findlay early Saturday morning.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 30-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed someone Saturday morning.

It happened at the Ole Stoney Ledge in Findlay.

Police say that they were called to the hospital for someone suffering a stab wound around 2:30 AM Saturday. After speaking with that victim, police learned that the stabbing happened at the bar, located on Howard Avenue.

The victim also identified the assailant as 30-year-old Joshua Anders. Police located Anders at another location and was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently being held at the Hancock County Justice Center and is facing a Felonious Assault charge.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

