One person recovering after stabbing at Findlay bar

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 30-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed someone Saturday morning.

It happened at the Ole Stoney Ledge in Findlay.

Police say that they were called to the hospital for someone suffering a stab wound around 2:30 AM Saturday. After speaking with that victim, police learned that the stabbing happened at the bar, located on Howard Avenue.

The victim also identified the assailant as 30-year-old Joshua Anders. Police located Anders at another location and was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently being held at the Hancock County Justice Center and is facing a Felonious Assault charge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.