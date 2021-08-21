Two teens shot in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating an incident where two teens were shot at the intersection of Austin and Elm Friday evening.

Both were taken to the hospital, though their conditions are unknown as of 10 p.m..

TPD believes multiple gunman were involved, and that they took off on foot.

More than a dozen shots were picked up on the city’s ShotSpotter alert.

Witnesses told police the teens were hanging out outside when the shooting happened.

One man’s car was also shot multiple times. Luckily the bullets missed his children who were inside the vehicle at the time.

