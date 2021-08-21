Two vehicle crash shuts down road in Jerusalem Twp.

Traffic
A crash Saturday shut down Jerusalem Road (RT. 2) between Decant Road and Yondota Road in Jerusalem Township.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JERUSALEM TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol Toledo Post is investigating a two vehicle injury crash that resulted in a road being shutdown.

The crash happened Saturday shortly after 12p.m. on Jerusalem Road (State Route 2) between Decant Road and Yondota Road in Jerusalem Township.

According to OSHP, all lanes of travel have been closed in both direction due to debris. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

OHSP did not release details on the extent of injuries at this time. Stay with 13abc for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

