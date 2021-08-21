Two vehicle crash shuts down road in Jerusalem Twp.

JERUSALEM TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol Toledo Post is investigating a two vehicle injury crash that resulted in a road being shutdown.

The crash happened Saturday shortly after 12p.m. on Jerusalem Road (State Route 2) between Decant Road and Yondota Road in Jerusalem Township.

According to OSHP, all lanes of travel have been closed in both direction due to debris. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

OHSP did not release details on the extent of injuries at this time. Stay with 13abc for updates.

