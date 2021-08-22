Traffic
8/22: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s another “copy-and-paste” forecast day Monday, with highs in the low-90s feeling like the mid-90s thanks to added humidity. The chances for showers/storms will increase as we roll through the midweek (Bash on the Bay fans, take note), with scattered activity each day from Tuesday onward. Those highs will only dip about 5 degrees on Friday, before hovering right around the 90s again next weekend.

