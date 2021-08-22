Community remembers Toledo’s sports broadcasting legend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Celebration of Life was held to honor the life of Toledo’s sports broadcasting legend, Jerry Keil.

Family and friends gathered at Highland Meadows in Sylvania on Saturday, August 21, 2021, to honor of Keil who passed away in February 2020.

Keil spent nearly all 50 years in broadcasting in Toledo and was the Sports Director at WSPD Radio. He was also a play-by-play announcer for area high school football and basketball games.

For over three decades at WSPD, Keil was the “Voice of the Rockets” for The University of Toledo’s football and basketball games. He served as the host of UT’s “Rocket Country”, along with producing and hosting weekly UT coaches‘ shows on WSPD radio. Keil announced Mid-American football and basketball tournament games, as well as NCAA and NIT tournament games.

“He loved people and he enjoyed his job,” said Sharon Keil, the window of Jerry Keil. “He loved broadcasting and he felt so blessed. He always said, ‘the good Lord gave me a voice and the ability to talk fast,’ and without that he didn’t feel like he would have been a broadcaster.”

Keil was 83-years-old.

