Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One dead after crash on Ohio Turnpike

Troopers say the semi driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that killed a semitruck driver Saturday.

It happened just before 12:30 PM Saturday on eastbound I-80 in Franklin Township in Fulton County.’ Troopers say the driver of a 2008 Volvo commercial truck went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned. They say the driver did not survive his injuries.

Troopers aren’t releasing the driver’s identity until his next-of-kin is notified.

Alcohol and drug use are not believed to be factors in the crash. Troopers say the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded, along with Archbold Fire/EMS, Fayette-Gorham Fire Department, Wauseon Fire Department, and Ohio Turnpike Maintenance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot at the intersection of Austin and Elm, The Toledo Blade reported Friday...
Two teens shot in central Toledo
A car ran into a Toledo house early Saturday morning
No one hurt after car smashes into Toledo home
A crash Saturday shut down Jerusalem Road (RT. 2) between Decant Road and Yondota Road in...
Two vehicle crash shuts down road in Jerusalem Twp.
Findlay football
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday Week 1
Swanton residents are seen inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots in...
Four from Swanton area charged in Capitol breach

Latest News

The brewery received backlash after Senate hopeful tweeted about them.
Josh Mandel tweets about Inside the Five employee going to work sick
After last year's virtual celebrations, people are happy to enjoy in-person festivities.
Pride returns to Toledo
toledo
Pride returns to Toledo
mandel
Josh Mandel tweets about Inside the Five employee going to work sick