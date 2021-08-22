One dead after crash on Ohio Turnpike

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that killed a semitruck driver Saturday.

It happened just before 12:30 PM Saturday on eastbound I-80 in Franklin Township in Fulton County.’ Troopers say the driver of a 2008 Volvo commercial truck went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned. They say the driver did not survive his injuries.

Troopers aren’t releasing the driver’s identity until his next-of-kin is notified.

Alcohol and drug use are not believed to be factors in the crash. Troopers say the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded, along with Archbold Fire/EMS, Fayette-Gorham Fire Department, Wauseon Fire Department, and Ohio Turnpike Maintenance.

