Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Pride returns to Toledo

By Kayla Molander
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a year of virtual celebrations, Toledo Pride is back with in-person festivities.

The event looks a little different this year due to the pandemic, but even without the parade due to COVID concerns, those who came out to celebrate on Saturday are grateful to be back in-person in any capacity.

The event is more subdued this year. All tickets were pre-sales to ensure that the event didn’t get too crowded, and it’s completely sold-out. Even without the parade, there’s plenty of what you expect to see at Pride - Drag shows, live music, and lots of rainbows.

Most important, there’s an abundance of acceptance, which is what Pride is all about.

“We’re celebrating our openness, or those who are still in the closet. There’s people there for anyone, whether it’s transgender, gay, lesbian, and there’s all sorts of letters and people out there, so we’re here for you,” says Toledo Pride marketing coordinator Chad Turner.

The main event at Promenade Park took place on Saturday, but there are drink specials and a pub crawl on Adams Street on Sunday. Learn more on Pride’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot at the intersection of Austin and Elm, The Toledo Blade reported Friday...
Two teens shot in central Toledo
A car ran into a Toledo house early Saturday morning
No one hurt after car smashes into Toledo home
Findlay football
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday Week 1
A crash Saturday shut down Jerusalem Road (RT. 2) between Decant Road and Yondota Road in...
Two vehicle crash shuts down road in Jerusalem Twp.
Swanton residents are seen inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots in...
Four from Swanton area charged in Capitol breach

Latest News

toledo
Pride returns to Toledo
mandel
Josh Mandel tweets about Inside the Five employee going to work sick
If you can't stand the heat... you probably have a low heat capacity! Dan Smith joins...
Imagine It! - If You Can't Stand The Heat... - Aug. 14th, 2021
A crash Saturday shut down Jerusalem Road (RT. 2) between Decant Road and Yondota Road in...
Two vehicle crash shuts down road in Jerusalem Twp.