Pride returns to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a year of virtual celebrations, Toledo Pride is back with in-person festivities.

The event looks a little different this year due to the pandemic, but even without the parade due to COVID concerns, those who came out to celebrate on Saturday are grateful to be back in-person in any capacity.

The event is more subdued this year. All tickets were pre-sales to ensure that the event didn’t get too crowded, and it’s completely sold-out. Even without the parade, there’s plenty of what you expect to see at Pride - Drag shows, live music, and lots of rainbows.

Most important, there’s an abundance of acceptance, which is what Pride is all about.

“We’re celebrating our openness, or those who are still in the closet. There’s people there for anyone, whether it’s transgender, gay, lesbian, and there’s all sorts of letters and people out there, so we’re here for you,” says Toledo Pride marketing coordinator Chad Turner.

The main event at Promenade Park took place on Saturday, but there are drink specials and a pub crawl on Adams Street on Sunday. Learn more on Pride’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.