August 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and hot today with a high in the low 90s. Highs will come within a degree or two of a record high on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 90s with a chance for late day showers and storms. A few PM storms are also possible on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s. The weekend looks dry at this time with highs once again in the low 90s.

