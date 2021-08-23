Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

August 23rd Weather Forecast

Heat Wave Lasts All Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and hot today with a high in the low 90s. Highs will come within a degree or two of a record high on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle 90s with a chance for late day showers and storms. A few PM storms are also possible on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s. The weekend looks dry at this time with highs once again in the low 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dead after crash on Ohio Turnpike
The brewery received backlash after Senate hopeful tweeted about them.
Josh Mandel tweets about Inside the Five employee going to work sick
A memorial was held in honor of Jerry Keil, long-time sports broadcaster in Toledo.
Community remembers Toledo’s sports broadcasting legend
After last year's virtual celebrations, people are happy to enjoy in-person festivities.
Pride returns to Toledo
Two people were shot at the intersection of Austin and Elm, The Toledo Blade reported Friday...
Two teens shot in central Toledo

Latest News

August 23rd Weather Forecast
August 23rd Weather Forecast
A sizzler of a Sunday, and the heat is here to stay through the week... though rain chances are...
8/22: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
8/22: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
A sizzler of a Sunday, and the heat is here to stay through the week... though rain chances are...
8/22: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast