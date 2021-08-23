Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus

Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on...
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats have paraded outside Buckingham Palace as the Changing of the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap.

The tourist-pleasing spectacle was halted in March 2020 as Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Soldiers from the Coldstream Guards marched from their London barracks to the home of Queen Elizabeth II to mount the guard, as scores of spectators watched and took photos.

A military band played tunes saluting British success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soldiers have maintained sentry duty outside royal residences during the pandemic, but the ceremonial changeover was not held.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dead after crash on Ohio Turnpike
The brewery received backlash after Senate hopeful tweeted about them.
Josh Mandel tweets about Inside the Five employee going to work sick
A memorial was held in honor of Jerry Keil, long-time sports broadcaster in Toledo.
Community remembers Toledo’s sports broadcasting legend
A motorcyclist was flown to a Toledo hospital after a crash in Fulton County Sunday, according...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Fulton County
After last year's virtual celebrations, people are happy to enjoy in-person festivities.
Pride returns to Toledo

Latest News

Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods
The U.S. Air Mobility Command said they saved an Afghan mom's life and successfully delivered a...
Afghan woman gives birth on US evacuation plane
Rescuers work to hopefully locate survivors after devastating floods in middle Tennessee.
Tennessee flooding: Those missing loved ones brace for the worst