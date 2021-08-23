Michigan man arrested for threatening Gov. Whitmer, told her ‘we are watching your every step’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man now faces jail time after allegedly sending threats directed at Governor Gretchen Whitmer, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Kevin Dawe, 31, of Clarkston is accused of sending threatening messages to the Governor in January in March using the state’s “Contact the Governor” webpage.

In the messages, Dawe told Governor Whitmer to “take care, and maybe shelter.” He told Whitmer “we have been watching and know your every step,” according to Nessel’s office.

“You f*** with everyday hard-working Americans, we F*** WITH YOU,” read one portion of the messages provided by Nessel’s office.

Dawe turned himself in to Michigan State Police on Thursday August 19 and was charged in the Eaton County District Court with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, misdemeanors each punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

“There is a fine line between airing grievances with an elected official and threatening their life or their loved ones,” Nessel said. “My office stands ready to pursue criminal charges against anyone who crosses that line.”

