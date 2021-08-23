Traffic
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Fulton County

A motorcyclist was flown to a Toledo hospital after a crash in Fulton County Sunday, according...
A motorcyclist was flown to a Toledo hospital after a crash in Fulton County Sunday, according to state troopers.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 28-year-old motorcyclist was flown to a Toledo hospital after someone ran a red stop sign and crashed into him in Fulton County Sunday, according to state troopers.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on County road 10-2 in Pike Township, troopers said.

The motorcyclist hit a Buick Encore driven by a 78-year-old woman who didn’t stop at the stop sign and entered his path, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Her car overturned on its side, the release said.

The motorcycle driver’s injuries are serious, according to troopers, who said he was flown by LifeFlight to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Investigators said he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The woman and another person who was in her car were taken to the Fulton County Health Center to get checked out. Troopers said they had minor injuries. Neither was wearing their seatbelt, the news release said.

Impairment isn’t a factor in the crash, troopers said. They continue to investigate.

