One person dead, another injured in Williams Co. house explosion
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Northwest Twp., Ohio (WTVG) - One man was killed in a house explosion in rural Williams County Monday evening.
A woman also sustained minor injuries in the blast.
The home, located on County Road Q-50, is about a mile west of Lake Seneca and a half mile south of the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area.
The two-story farm house exploded around 4 p.m. and is completely destroyed.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the state fire marshal.
Northwest Twp. Fire Department is securing the scene.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.