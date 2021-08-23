One person dead, another injured in Williams Co. house explosion

Northwest Twp., Ohio (WTVG) - One man was killed in a house explosion in rural Williams County Monday evening.

A woman also sustained minor injuries in the blast.

The home, located on County Road Q-50, is about a mile west of Lake Seneca and a half mile south of the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area.

The two-story farm house exploded around 4 p.m. and is completely destroyed.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

Northwest Twp. Fire Department is securing the scene.

