TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday was Port Clinton Day at Fifth Third Field. More than 300 people piled into a Jet Express ferry to take the trip across Lake Erie. The group watched the Hens take on the Indianapolis Indians.

“We’re really excited to be here in Toledo today, connecting two ends of the 419 for the Toledo Mudhens game today,” says Jet Express General Manager Kelly Freimark.

The day was the brain child of Port Clinton mayor Mike Snider.

“When you do the math, 5% of the city of Port Clinton rode the ferry to the game today. It was fantastic,” he says.

Destination Toledo also partnered to make the day so successful.

“Port Clinton is connected to Toledo by Route 2. It’s a nice, scenic trip. But if you’re going to go to the Mudhens and have a couple beers and a hot dog, what better way to leave the driving in the hands of someone else now?” says Destination Toledo President and CEO Lance Woodworth.

This was the first Port Clinton Day, but after it was so popular, organizers say it likely won’t be the last.

