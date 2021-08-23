Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Port Clinton Day at Fifth Third Field

By Kayla Molander
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday was Port Clinton Day at Fifth Third Field. More than 300 people piled into a Jet Express ferry to take the trip across Lake Erie. The group watched the Hens take on the Indianapolis Indians.

“We’re really excited to be here in Toledo today, connecting two ends of the 419 for the Toledo Mudhens game today,” says Jet Express General Manager Kelly Freimark.

The day was the brain child of Port Clinton mayor Mike Snider.

“When you do the math, 5% of the city of Port Clinton rode the ferry to the game today. It was fantastic,” he says.

Destination Toledo also partnered to make the day so successful.

“Port Clinton is connected to Toledo by Route 2. It’s a nice, scenic trip. But if you’re going to go to the Mudhens and have a couple beers and a hot dog, what better way to leave the driving in the hands of someone else now?” says Destination Toledo President and CEO Lance Woodworth.

This was the first Port Clinton Day, but after it was so popular, organizers say it likely won’t be the last.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dead after crash on Ohio Turnpike
The brewery received backlash after Senate hopeful tweeted about them.
Josh Mandel tweets about Inside the Five employee going to work sick
A memorial was held in honor of Jerry Keil, long-time sports broadcaster in Toledo.
Community remembers Toledo’s sports broadcasting legend
After last year's virtual celebrations, people are happy to enjoy in-person festivities.
Pride returns to Toledo
A crash Saturday shut down Jerusalem Road (RT. 2) between Decant Road and Yondota Road in...
Two vehicle crash shuts down road in Jerusalem Twp.

Latest News

hens
Port Clinton Day at Fifth Third Field
A motorcyclist was flown to a Toledo hospital after a crash in Fulton County Sunday, according...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Fulton County
A memorial was held in honor of Jerry Keil, long-time sports broadcaster in Toledo.
Community remembers Toledo’s sports broadcasting legend
FILE
One dead after crash on Ohio Turnpike