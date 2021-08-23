Traffic
Toledo woman strikes two victims with her car, seriously injuring them

The second victim was pinned between two cars, crushing their shinbone
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is facing felonious assault charges while two other people are seriously injured following an incident on Sunday evening.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Adrina Warren is being charged with felonious assault.

Police documents said Warren and a 21-year-old person, whose name has been redacted, were involved in an altercation at Central and Detroit around 5:41 p.m. Sunday. Warren allegedly struck the victim with her car.

Warren followed the victim back to a residence in the 3300 block of Maplewood, where a 22-year-old person, whose name was also redacted, came outside. Warren struck that person with her car as well, pinning them between her car and another, crushing their shinbone and causing it to protrude from the skin. The victim fired several rounds from a gun into Warren’s car.

The police report said both victims have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

