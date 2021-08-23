Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations cost US health care system $2.3 billion, report says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Analysts say hospitalizing unvaccinated people is costing the U.S. health system billions of dollars.

A Kaiser Family Foundation report found the average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization is around $20,000.

The foundation also looked at government data and found that 113,000 hospitalizations could have been prevented in June and July.

That means more than $2 billion could have been saved during those two months if those people had been vaccinated.

The foundation says these figures are likely an understatement of the entire burden put on the health care system.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dead after crash on Ohio Turnpike
The brewery received backlash after Senate hopeful tweeted about them.
Josh Mandel tweets about Inside the Five employee going to work sick
A memorial was held in honor of Jerry Keil, long-time sports broadcaster in Toledo.
Community remembers Toledo’s sports broadcasting legend
A motorcyclist was flown to a Toledo hospital after a crash in Fulton County Sunday, according...
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Fulton County
After last year's virtual celebrations, people are happy to enjoy in-person festivities.
Pride returns to Toledo

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
As Cuomo exits, Hochul to take office as NY gov. minus ‘distractions’
FILE - This file photo shows a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID