“Women Fore Solheim” makes its diversity pitch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Monday morning, the organization “Women Fore Solheim” shared a new video that showed how they planned to include everyone in the Solheim Cup celebrations.

“Women Fore Solheim” is a group of diverse Toledo women who want to create opportunities so that everyone can enjoy the tournament.

“We want to send a message, and I think the video captured that, to send a message to the community and the organizations and the private clubs: we’re done being just one color and just one gender,” said Diana Patton, co-chair of “Women Fore Solheim.”

Patton said the group’s work is extremely important because they are making Solheim a diverse experience; a place where everyone belongs.

“Usually when golf tournaments come into the city, it’s usually at the country club, and they don’t integrate and they don’t really infiltrate into the community. We didn’t want that to happen,” said Patton.

The Solheim Cup starts next week and the video got everyone excited for the event, and Solheim’s co-chair, Meg Ressner, said it reminded her and other volunteers that their work is not yet done.

“Lots of communication happening this week and tying up some loose ends so we can enjoy next week and really reap the benefit of all the work that’s happened over the last several years,” said Ressner.

Ressner emphasized that she wants every Toledoan to enjoy the experience, but don’t wait until it’s too late.

“I don’t want anybody to wake up on Tuesday morning and not be part of the conversation about what just happened in Toledo. Don’t miss the opportunity to really be part of something that could be a once in a generation, once in a lifetime experience.”

