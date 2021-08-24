Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
13abc’s Kristian Brown gets a bun on the wall at Packo’s

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To commemorate 20 years in the broadcast industry, Tony Packo’s had 13abc’s Kristian Brown sign a bun, cementing her place in Toledo history.

The Toledo native signed the bun at the original Tony Packo’s on Front Street Tuesday.

The restaurant has had local, state and national celebrities put their signature on a commemorative bun since 1973, to be placed on the walls at all of the Packo’s restaurants around town.

Kristian Brown Packo's Bun
