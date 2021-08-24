Traffic
August 24th Weather Forecast

Heat Wave Continues Through The Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid Tuesday and Wednesday with a high in the middle 90s and a heat index will likely top 100. Scattered late day showers and storms are possible. A few late day storms are possible on Thursday and Friday with a high in the low 90s. The heat wave is expected to end next Monday with thunderstorms likely.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

