Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Disney reaches vaccination agreement with union workers

The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19...
The Walt Disney Company reached a deal with a coalition of unions to require COVID-19 vaccinations for unionized employees.(Source: Walt Disney World via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company and a coalition of unions have agreed that workers at Disney World will have to get COVID-19 vaccinations to keep their jobs.

The deal reached Monday requires the union workers to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 22 unless they get a medical or religious exemption.

Disney already began requiring all non-union hourly and salaried employees to get the shots.

The company plans on-site vaccine events for employees over the next several weeks.

The Service Trades Council Union said employees who don’t comply will be “separated from the company” but can get hired again in the future.

The deal was announced shortly after Pfizer’s vaccine earned full FDA approval.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster identified, unclear why bracket disengaged from train
Two people were shot at the intersection of Austin and Elm, The Toledo Blade reported Friday...
Police identify 11-year-old victim in Friday night shooting
Williams County house explosion
One person dead, another injured in Williams Co. house explosion
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo woman strikes two victims with her car, seriously injuring them
The brewery received backlash after Senate hopeful tweeted about them.
Josh Mandel tweets about Inside the Five employee going to work sick

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban edict
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific
Josh Duggar faces child pornography charges.
Josh Duggar attorneys seek dismissal of child porn charges
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
CIA head meets Taliban leader as fears for Afghanistan grow