Fire leaves Oak St. apartments ‘unlivable’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-unit apartment on the 700 block of Oak St. caught fire Monday night, though no injuries were reported.

Authorities say one person had to be rescued from the roof while the fire raged.

Heavy smoke and water damage has made the building unlivable. The Red Cross will be assisting residents with temporary accommodations.

