Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Long-lost piece of family history found hidden tucked inside donated painting

By Kassie Simmons and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A thrift store owner found a marriage certificate that is nearly 150 years old tucked behind a painting that was donated to the store last month.

Assistant manager Pam Phelps told WECT she found the hidden gem as she was cleaning the given items to prepare them to hit the shelves.

“I was going to take the frame apart and clean the back of it, clean the front of it with the glass,” Phelps explained. “When I took it off, that’s when I discovered that it was there.”

The marriage certificate of William Deworth and Katey Havey was hidden inside the frame. The delicate piece of paper from 1872 practically falling apart at the touch.

The executive director of Hope Harbor Home posted an image of the painting and the marriage certificate on Facebook in hopes of reconnecting the missing memento with family members of the New Jersey couple.

Looking at the certificate, genealogist Connie Knox could make out the writing easily: William Deworth and Katey Havey, married in 1872 in New Jersey.

Knox tracked down Irene Cornish, the couple’s great-granddaughter, on Ancestry.com and sent her a link to the post.

“I still can’t believe it,” Cornish said holding the certificate for the first time Monday. “I’m going to have it for my family – I’m so overwhelmed.

“It feels good to have this back. I’m still really in a state of shock about how it happened.”

Though it’s unclear how the marriage certificate ended up inside a painting, Cornish thinks her great-grandmother put it there for safekeeping and an unsuspecting relative sold or donated it to another thrift store.

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal from Top Thrill Dragster breaks off
Williams County house explosion
One person dead, another injured in Williams Co. house explosion
Two people were shot at the intersection of Austin and Elm, The Toledo Blade reported Friday...
Police identify 11-year-old victim in Friday night shooting
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo woman strikes two victims with her car, seriously injuring them
Police say people in several cars were involved in the shooting
One man injured in Toledo apartment shootout

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations...
‘It’s up to us’: Fauci says US could have pandemic under control by spring
Although the vaccines are less protective against the delta variant, they still cut your risk...
Vaccines are less effective against delta variant, CDC study says
Fauci gives spring 2022 as COVID timeline
House Democrats
House Democrat standoff ends with passage of $3.5 Trillion budget plan
Small school district in West Texas to go into quarantine after massive coronavirus outbreak.
Texas town reeling from COVID-19 outbreaks