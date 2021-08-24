Traffic
Man arrested after attempted robbery at Frenchtown Twp. gas station

Police lights.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities in Monroe County are investigating an armed robbery at a Frenchtown Township gas station after an alleged drug deal went bad.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the Pilot Travel Center on Nadeau Rd. around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Initial investigations revealed a 21-year-old man from Newport and a 22-year-old man from Dundee arranged a meeting to exchange marijuana. During the meeting, the Dundee man took out a handgun and tried to rob the other man. During a struggle that ensued, another man who arrived with the Dundee man brought out an assault rifle. The Newport man attempted to flee in his car but crashed on Nadeau Rd. The Dundee man and his associate fled the scene.

During a follow-up investigation on Monday, the detective bureau developed a person of interest who was believed to be involved in the robbery. They approached the person of interest near a residence on S. Otter Creek in LaSalle Township. The man discarded a handgun and fled from detectives. He was found after a coordinated search of the area and taken into custody without incident. He’s being held in the Monroe County Jail on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

