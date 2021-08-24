Mich. AG launches online form to collect power outage info from residents, businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - The Michigan Attorney General has launched an online form for people and businesses to submit information on extended power outages experienced by residents after this month’s storms.

“As a state, we must put a heavier priority on examining our utility companies and how they adapt to the changing climate and needs of their millions of customers,” Michigan AG Dana Nessel said. “It remains unacceptable that Michigan residents have grown to expect power outages every time there’s severe weather in the forecast. We can—and must—do better. I appreciate the public’s help by providing my office with information on the hardships they faced during extended outages.”

The August Power Outages Feedback form can be found at this link. Michigan residents and business owners can fill out the form, which collects information such as the utility company, how long the outage lasted, and the financial loss suffered.

The form takes less than five minutes to complete, according to a press release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.