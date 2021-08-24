Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Missouri man drowns in Lake Michigan after saving 2 boys

Choppy waters in Lake Michigan led to the death of a Missouri man who rescued two boys in...
Choppy waters in Lake Michigan led to the death of a Missouri man who rescued two boys in distress.(Source: Colby Lysne/Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Missouri man who died after rescuing two young relatives from the choppy waters of Lake Michigan is the fourth person to drown in the lake this summer in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Racine.

Racine County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the man who drowned Sunday as 40-year-old Thomas Walker, though they didn’t say where in Missouri he lived.

Authorities say Walker went into the lake at North Beach to rescue the boys. The children made it out of the water, but Walker did not.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous swimming conditions that day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal from Top Thrill Dragster breaks off
Two people were shot at the intersection of Austin and Elm, The Toledo Blade reported Friday...
Police identify 11-year-old victim in Friday night shooting
Williams County house explosion
One person dead, another injured in Williams Co. house explosion
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo woman strikes two victims with her car, seriously injuring them
The brewery received backlash after Senate hopeful tweeted about them.
Josh Mandel tweets about Inside the Five employee going to work sick

Latest News

FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
Taliban insist on airlift deadline amid new report of abuses
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives briefing
One man has died and a woman was injured after a house exploded in Williams County.
Williams County home explosion