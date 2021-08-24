Ohio records more than 4,100 new COVID cases Tuesday as vaccinations reach milestone

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health recorded 4,117 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a number not seen in a single day in the state since February. It’s nearly double the three-week average of new cases, currently listed at 2,623.

ODH reported 277 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, and 40 new deaths. The department stipulates that COVID-19 death data is reported from the Electronic Deaths Registration System and that metric will “initially be incomplete but will continue to be updated.”

Health officials say the majority of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are caused by the highly-infectious Delta variant.

The jump in new cases comes as state passes a milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations, with 60% of all eligible Ohioans having received at least their first dose of the vaccine. Those under the age of 12 are not yet able to receive a shot.

“By highlighting vaccination rates among those 12 and older, we are reinforcing the importance of keeping kids in school,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA in a statement. “This is an important milestone because as more Ohioans gain robust immunity through vaccination, we reduce the opportunities for this virus to spread, mutate, and inflict serious harm—and we get closer to the day when this virus can no longer upend our lives.”

Public health officials say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others against the virus -- and the most effective way to end the pandemic. Dr. Vanderhoff encouraged anyone who is unvaccinated to talk to their doctor or trusted health care official about getting the shot.

The calls to increase vaccinations among Americans come as the FDA gave Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine full approval on Monday. It was previously administered under Emergency Use Authorization.

Those looking for additional details on the safety of vaccines can visit the CDC website here.

Those looking to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Ohio can visit the state’s vaccine scheduling tool here.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and Wood County Health Department have regular walk-in appointment availability as well.

