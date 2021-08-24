Ohio State University to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff, students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State University will require all staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university’s president announced the requirement in an email Tuesday, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

It comes just one day after the FDA gave Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine full approval.

The OSU community will need to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 15 and if receiving Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine, both doses by Nov. 15.

