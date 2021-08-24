One man injured in Toledo apartment shootout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is injured after a shootout at a Toledo apartment complex.

It happened just after midnight at the Larchmont Estates on Cribb Street, near Willys Parkway.

According to police on scene, there were people in several cars involved in the shooting. At least 20 shots were fired.

The man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

There is no word on his condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.