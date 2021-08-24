Traffic
One man injured in Toledo apartment shootout

Police say people in several cars were involved in the shooting(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is injured after a shootout at a Toledo apartment complex.

It happened just after midnight at the Larchmont Estates on Cribb Street, near Willys Parkway.

According to police on scene, there were people in several cars involved in the shooting. At least 20 shots were fired.

The man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

There is no word on his condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

