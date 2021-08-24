Stranahan Theater returns with highly anticipated shows

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being shut down for nearly a year-and-a-half from the pandemic, the Stranahan Theater and Great Hall is back in action with some exciting upcoming performances.

Theatergoers can now purchase tickets on the theater’s website for their upcoming shows, including seeing Theresa Caputo the Long Island Medium and the band REO Speed Wagon. The touring Broadway shows will be debuting starting in November and season passholders can now reserve their seats. The rest of the public will be able to purchase these tickets closer to the fall.

“Our concern was whether people would come back into the theater and that has proven to be false, they’re more than willing to do that. I would say that I think the actors and actresses and the actual production companies are as excited as we are because they get to present again, they get to tour again, we all get to make money again,” said Steve Hyman, the Executive Director of The Stranahan.

With the delay or cancellation of the 2020 shows, Hyman says they will be doing 18 months worth of business in just 10 months, with shows ranging with everyone from Broadway to comedians, bands, and more.

The theater holds 2,500 people and brings in extravagant Broadway productions, but it lost $400,000 from the postponement of Lion King alone. Hyman said they were about to bleed out about $100,000 per month, but luckily, they were eventually able to host weddings and dance competitions. Between that and the help from the government, the theater stayed afloat.

“The feds came in with the Payroll Protection Program and Shutter Venues Act, so the long and the short of it was, we were bleeding about $100,000 a month, so if you’re closed for 18 months, whatever it is, that’s $1.8 million,” Hyman said. “Between those programs and the events we were able to hold, we’ll still be in the red but by a very slim margin compared to where we would be.”

And of course, one of the most highly anticipated shows coming to the theater is Hamilton next fall, with tickets on sale just before Christmas.

“It’s a release. You can disappear from the stark reality of what’s going on around you for a period of time, whether that’s an hour or a little bit longer, and enjoy yourself, and get immersed back into whatever entertains you,” Hyman said. “It’s really important. Entertainment is obviously an important part of what we do. It’s a part of everyone’s lives, so we’re happy to be here.”

The Great Hall is also available for rentals, starting around $1,850 to rent out, but it is currently booked until December.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.