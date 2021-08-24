Rats, opossums and raccoons take up residence in overgrown Toledo property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The overgrown home on Marne Avenue in Toledo has been abandoned for over a year according to residents.

“It’s a shame that someone left and just did not do anything with the house,” says Richard Riffle, a long time resident of the street.

The neighbors say that the tall grass has attracted rodents to the area, and they are beginning to wander onto other properties.

“Its a lot of rats, a lot of opossums, raccoons... Stuff like that,” says a resident who goes by Buddy.

According to Buddy several residents have reached out to the City and Engage Toledo on multiple occasions, to no avail.

“They were here a couple of times, took pictures, but nothing has been done,” says Buddy.

The City of Toledo responded to a post on Engage Toledo about the overgrown property. They said, “Thank you for taking the time to submit your request for service. It has been routed to the appropriate City Department for investigation.”

When 13 ABC reached out, the city responded saying, “The are two pending work orders for this address, We just spoke with the contractor, and he stated he was sending a crew there today. We will speak to the contractor to determine if this will need to be re-assigned if it is not completed by end of day today.”

