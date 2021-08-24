Tiffin woman seriously injured in early Tuesday crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A 22-year-old Tiffin woman was seriously injured during a crash early Tuesday morning in Seneca County.

Caroline Plank was traveling northeast on State Route 101 around 12:55 a.m. when she went off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Plank was transported from the scene by Life Flight and flown to a hospital in Toledo.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Plank did not appear to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. They also said alcohol and drug use do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The OSHP is still investigating the crash.

