Toledo mayor releases “On The Road With Wade” video series

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz launched a new video series this week called “On the Road with Wade,” to highlight road construction projects undertaken because voter’s passed the Toledo Roads Levy last November.

“For the first time ever, Toledo has a dedicated funding source exclusively for streets,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “Finally, after decades of kicking the can down the road, we are properly fixing the residential streets of our city.”

The mayor and other city officials will be taking residents on virtual tours of Toledo’s repaving projects in the video series.

The first episode starts with City Park Avenue, a full reconstruction. The videos will be posted on the city’s social media accounts.

The City of Toledo is repaving more than 42 miles of residential road on 109 streets this year.

Information on street projects – both residential and major roadway construction projects – is posted at toledo.oh.gov/roads.

