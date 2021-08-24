Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo mayor releases “On The Road With Wade” video series

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz launched a new video series this week called “On the Road with Wade,” to highlight road construction projects undertaken because voter’s passed the Toledo Roads Levy last November.

“For the first time ever, Toledo has a dedicated funding source exclusively for streets,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “Finally, after decades of kicking the can down the road, we are properly fixing the residential streets of our city.”

The mayor and other city officials will be taking residents on virtual tours of Toledo’s repaving projects in the video series.

The first episode starts with City Park Avenue, a full reconstruction. The videos will be posted on the city’s social media accounts.

The City of Toledo is repaving more than 42 miles of residential road on 109 streets this year.

Information on street projects – both residential and major roadway construction projects – is posted at toledo.oh.gov/roads.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal from Top Thrill Dragster breaks off
Williams County house explosion
One person dead, another injured in Williams Co. house explosion
Two people were shot at the intersection of Austin and Elm, The Toledo Blade reported Friday...
Police identify 11-year-old victim in Friday night shooting
Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo woman strikes two victims with her car, seriously injuring them
Police say people in several cars were involved in the shooting
One man injured in Toledo apartment shootout

Latest News

School Quarantine Recommendations Lucas County
UToledo offering free football tickets to frontline workers
One man injured in Toledo apartment shootout
One man injured in Toledo apartment shootout
Tracking COVID-19 in Ohio
Ohio records more than 4,100 new COVID cases Tuesday as vaccinations reach milestone